Wilton restaurants pass inspections

The town’s restaurants, delis and other food establishments had a clean fourth quarter in 2019, according to inspection results by the Wilton Health Department.
Restaurant inspections follow the state’s fiscal year which ended June 30, 2019.
There were no failures in the fourth quarter. Following are the scores, with 100 being a perfect inspection.
AMG Catering — 100
Aramark — 100
Aranci 67 — 98
ASML Lithography — 99
Beiersdorf Cafe — 100
Bianco Rosso — 93
Boston Market — 99
Bow Tie Cinema — 95
Brookdale — 94
Cactus Rose Cantina — 100
Caraluzzi’s — 99
Cider Mill School — 100
College Creamery — 95
Common Fund — 100
Corporate Dining Solution — 96
Craft Kitchen — 99
CT Coffee/Bagel — 97
Davis Marcus — 100
Diamond Deli — 98
GiGi’s Family Ice Cream — 100
Gofer Ice Cream — 95
Goldenberry Gift & Gourmet — 100
Happy Wok — 96
Heibeck’s Stand — 99
Hunan Cafe — 92
Jersey Mike’s — 92
Little Pub — 85
Marly’s — 97
Middlebrook School — 98
Miller-Driscoll School — 99
Naked Greens — 98
Noodle House — 99
Orem’s Diner — 99
Our Lady Fatima — 100
Outback Steakhouse — 100
Painted Cookie — 100
Parlor Pizza — 99
Pinnocchio — 99
Red Rooster Pub — 99
Reiki — 97
Rolling Hills Country Club — 99
School Sisters of Notre Dame — 99
Scoops — 100
Standard Petroleum – PVC Gulf — 100
Stop & Shop — 99
Sweet Pierre — 100
Teachers Insurance — 100
The Greens @Cannondale — 99
Tom E Toes — 99
Toozy Patza Pizza — 99
Trackside — 100
Village Luncheonette — 100
Village Market — 98
Wheels — 99
Wilton MB Service, Inc. — 99
Wilton Deli — 96
Wilton High School — 100
Wilton Meadows — 100
Wilton Office Park — 99
Wilton Pizza — 98
Zio Pizzeria — 94