Wilton restaurants pass inspections

The town’s restaurants, delis and other food establishments had a clean fourth quarter in 2019, according to inspection results by the Wilton Health Department.

Restaurant inspections follow the state’s fiscal year which ended June 30, 2019.

There were no failures in the fourth quarter. Following are the scores, with 100 being a perfect inspection.

AMG Catering — 100

Aramark — 100

Aranci 67 — 98

ASML Lithography — 99

Beiersdorf Cafe — 100

Bianco Rosso — 93

Boston Market — 99

Bow Tie Cinema — 95

Brookdale — 94

Cactus Rose Cantina — 100

Caraluzzi’s — 99

Cider Mill School — 100

College Creamery — 95

Common Fund — 100

Corporate Dining Solution — 96

Craft Kitchen — 99

CT Coffee/Bagel — 97

Davis Marcus — 100

Diamond Deli — 98

GiGi’s Family Ice Cream — 100

Gofer Ice Cream — 95

Goldenberry Gift & Gourmet — 100

Happy Wok — 96

Heibeck’s Stand — 99

Hunan Cafe — 92

Jersey Mike’s — 92

Little Pub — 85

Marly’s — 97

Middlebrook School — 98

Miller-Driscoll School — 99

Naked Greens — 98

Noodle House — 99

Orem’s Diner — 99

Our Lady Fatima — 100

Outback Steakhouse — 100

Painted Cookie — 100

Parlor Pizza — 99

Pinnocchio — 99

Red Rooster Pub — 99

Reiki — 97

Rolling Hills Country Club — 99

School Sisters of Notre Dame — 99

Scoops — 100

Standard Petroleum – PVC Gulf — 100

Stop & Shop — 99

Sweet Pierre — 100

Teachers Insurance — 100

The Greens @Cannondale — 99

Tom E Toes — 99

Toozy Patza Pizza — 99

Trackside — 100

Village Luncheonette — 100

Village Market — 98

Wheels — 99

Wilton MB Service, Inc. — 99

Wilton Deli — 96

Wilton High School — 100

Wilton Meadows — 100

Wilton Office Park — 99

Wilton Pizza — 98

Zio Pizzeria — 94