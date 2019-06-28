Whitten among Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame inductees

For former Wilton High boys lacrosse coach Guy Whitten, another Hall of Fame awaits.

Whitten is one of seven prominent sports figures in the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2019 induction class, which was announced today.

The Hall of Fame, which is overseen by the Fairfield County Sports Commission, Inc., will honor the newly elected Hall of Famers with an induction ceremony at the Commission’s 15th anniversary Sports Night awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Stamford Marriott at 6 p.m. With the seven new inductees, the HOF has now recognized 97 county sports legends.

Whitten, who led Wilton to numerous conference and state titles in his 27 seasons as head coach, was chosen for the Hall of Fame’s J. Walter Kennedy Community Service Wing.

Charlie Morton (Redding) and Heather Daly-Donofrio (Fairfield) were selected into the Jackie Robinson Professional Wing; Pat Dufficy (Trumbull), Roger Haggerty (Stamford), and Pete Tucci Jr (Norwalk) were named for the James O’Rourke Amateur Wing; and Whitten and the late Jack Casagrande (Norwalk) were chosen for the community service wing.

In a press release accompanying the announcement of the 2019 class, the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame discussed Whitten’s contributions:

“When the sport of lacrosse is discussed in Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut, Guy Whitten’s name has to be mentioned at the start of that conversation. As one of the founding fathers of the sport in both places, the longtime Wilton High lacrosse coach set the foundation for what today is one of the country’s growing hotbeds for youth and scholastic lacrosse for both boys and girls.

“Whitten’s leadership at all levels of the sport is what separates him from just being the most successful coach of his era. The tireless expenditure of his personal time beyond coaching to take on committee chairman and tournament director positions helped guide the lacrosse community to success in making lacrosse relevant.

“In 26 years as the Warriors head man from 1969-1995 he racked up 410 victories and an 84% winning ratio. During that span he won 17 state titles, including the first eight straight in history, and 11 FCIAC crowns.

“The honors he received were at the highest of levels as the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1997 and induction into that organization’s Hall of Fame in 2006. Other Hall of Fames where he has been enshrined include Wilton High’s and the FCIAC’s (2002).

“Whitten also found time be an assistant coach for six years for the [budding] WHS girls program. He took on the world stage as head coach for the U-19 USA national team and won the world title in 1988 in Australia. A fitting tribute came in 2001 when the lacrosse field [at Wilton High School] was dedicated in his name.”

Notes: The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame is housed at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford. The Hall is open to the public seven days per week during regular business hours at the sports complex.