Wilton Garden Club bestows awards

The Wilton Garden Club celebrated a successful year with its annual meeting and luncheon at the Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield on June 11.

Current members welcomed new members and a number of awards were given to those who demonstrated outstanding service.

Long-time member and former president Nan Merolla received “Honorary Membership” from the club’s Board of Directors for exceptional service and contributions over an extended period of time. Among her contributions were heading up several standard flower shows.

Club president Suzanne Knutson presented the President’s Award of Excellence to Sherry Johnson and Haiku Durden who co-chair the publicity committee.

The President’s Award of Distinction was given to Laurie Musilli and Pam Nobumoto for their work with the club’s Green Teens youth gardening program.

Completing their probationary period were new members Heidi Eddy Riggs, Chris Winrow, Sarah McCall, Edna Gatierrez-Kobialka, Pinaki Vazarkar, Lorraine Larkin, Ann Nunes, Jayne Peacock, Kathy Scheller, Yasmin Porsche, Lois Fox, Elizabeth Walsh, Sue Pillow, and Elizabeth O’Connell.

The club installed a new executive committee for 2019-2020 headed by president Nancy Greeley and vice president Jennifer Davatzes. Lisa Caswell will serve as Old Town Hall treasurer, Sherry Johnson is secretary, and Ann Margaret Mannix is treasurer.

Celebrating its 98th year, the Wilton Garden Club focuses its energies on education, conservation, preservation and beautification of many spots around town from the garden at Horseshoe Park to the Veterans Memorial Green in Wilton Center.

In December, club members make holiday arrangements that are placed around town and given to senior citizens and families in need. The club is also responsible for the flower baskets hanging from lampposts in the downtown area.

One of the club’s biggest responsibilities is the maintenance of Old Town Hall on Ridgefield Road, which is available for private rentals. The club supports its efforts primarily through its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale.