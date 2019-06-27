Mama bear and her cubs close Redding park

A mother bear and her two clubs has closed access to Topstone Park on Redding on Thursday.

Police said, “Please be cautious today if you are in the area of Topstone Park. We have a few visitors in the park today that may limit accessibility into the park.

“At this time we are suspending access into the park until they move along.”

Police said the mama bear and her clubs were seen in a tree at the entrance of Topstone Park.

Topstone is a 280-acre park with a lake and sandy beach used for swimming and kayaking, plus nature trails and even a beach for dogs.