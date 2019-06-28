Wilton has third longest commute in the state

A recent study finds Wilton residents have one of the longest average travel times to get to work.

The town is ranked third — at 38.3 minutes — on a list of 10 ZIP codes in Connecticut with the longest daily commutes.

Neighboring Westport topped the list at 41.3 minutes, and Weston finished second at 40.2 minutes.

On the flip side, New London took the top spot for the shortest commute, at 17.6 minutes, followed by Groton at 18.2 minutes and Willimantic at 19.1 minutes.

The study was done by UnitedStatesZipCodes.org based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The list of average commuting times encompasses all modes of transportation, including zero commute time for those who work at home.

There are a number of reasons Wilton has one of the highest commuting times in the state. Wiltonians have easy access to the Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Route 7 which connect commuters to other areas of Connecticut, but are often congested with traffic at rush hour.

Wilton also has two Metro-North train stops, where commuters can spend 90 minutes taking a through-train to New York City and 10 to 20 minutes longer with a transfer from South Norwalk.

According to the CERC (Connecticut Economic Resource Center) Town Profile for 2018, most Wiltonians work in town, but after that, the most common commuting destinations are Manhattan, Stamford, Norwalk, Greenwich, Westport, and Danbury.

Ten Longest Commutes in Connecticut:

1. Westport: 41.3 minutes

2. Weston: 40.2 minutes

3. Wilton: 38.3 minutes

4. Roxbury: 38.3 minutes

5. Stamford: 37.8 minutes

6. Easton: 37.5 minutes

7. New Fairfield: 37.4 minutes

8. New Canaan: 37.2 minutes

9. Ridgefield: 36.6 minutes

10. Darien: 36.5 minutes

Ten Shortest Commutes in Connecticut:

1. New London: 17.6 minutes

2. Groton: 18.2 minutes

3. Willimantic: 19.1 minutes

4. New Britain, 06051: 19.5 minutes

5. New Britain, 06053: 19.8 minutes

6. Plainville: 20.2 minutes

7. Wethersfield: 20.7 minutes

8. Waterford: 20.7 minutes

9. Windsor Locks: 20.9 minutes

10. Middletown: 21.3 minutes