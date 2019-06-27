Wilton Library Lines — concerts, summer reading, time for teens

Summer concerts

The 19th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series kicks off Thursday, June 27, from 5-6:30 p.m., with the band Over Easy recreating ’60s harmonies and the sounds of the British invasion, the Beach Boys, and others. Concerts are free and open to the public and held in the Brubeck Room and courtyard.

Additional dates for the series are July 11 — The Barons, ’50s & ’60s doo wop; July 18 — Billy and the Showmen, ’60s/’70s R&B; and July 25 — Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas.

Free refreshments are available.

The Village Market has been the sponsor for all 19 seasons; Michael Crystal donates the wine.

Short stories

Susan Boyar, the professional book group leader who facilitates the Wilton Library Readers during the season, is back with her New Yorker Shorts — Six Weeks of New Yorker Short Stories Wednesdays, July 3 through Aug. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Each Wednesday’s meeting will be about the previous week’s story. Story titles will be announced one week prior to the discussion. The current issue of The New Yorker is available in the Reading Room for in-library use or issues can be downloaded through RBDigital.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided. Advance registration is suggested. For help with RBDigital downloading, speak with a reference librarian at 203-762-6350.

Summer reading

The Children’s Library reading program, Read S’More @ Wilton Library, is underway. The full slate of programs begins the week of July 8 with crafts, STEM programs, story times and critters.

On Monday, July 8, kids entering grades 3 and up are invited to Crafty Monday Mornings with Glow in the Dark Galaxy Jars, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a fun, messy craft, so old clothes are recommended. Registration is required.

On July 8 for kids entering grades 3 and up is STEM Monday Afternoons — S’More Solar Ovens, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This program is supported by the Amadeo family. Registration is required.

Story times are: Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesdays, July 9 through Aug. 13, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; Story Times Under the Sycamore, for kids of all ages, Tuesdays, July 9 through Aug. 13 at Merwin Meadows (rainy days are at the library), 4 to 4:30 p.m.; Books for Babies, Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesdays, July 10 through Aug. 14, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Wonderful Wednesdays brings Christine’s Critters on July 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids in Pre-K and up will see hawks, owls and other birds of prey. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required.

Movie Theater Thursdays begin with “Hercules” on July 11, from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. and Lego Movie 2, from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Kids are encouraged to sign up for the reading program and join in on any of the programs based on their ages.

Teen programs

Teens have been registering for Expand Your Mind…Read, Discover & Explore, which they can continue to do through Aug. 18. Programs beginning this week include Sweet Treat Olympics for Teens, on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., for kids entering grades 6 to 9.

On Wednesday, July 10, teens entering grades 6-10 may participate in Paracord Bracelets & Tie Dye Shirts, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Both programs are made possible by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required.

Library seeks support

There are a few days remaining in the library’s fiscal year so that those who wish to support the library may still do so. Since the library must raise 25 percent of its annual budget to provide all the items on the shelves, it is imperative that the annual fund goal is reached.

To donate to the library, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Help us meet our Annual Appeal Goal” on the home page. Any donation small or large would be greatly appreciated by June 30.

The library will be closed Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day. There is 24/7 access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, streaming TV, movies and music by visiting the library’s website and clicking on Digital Library. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.