Wilton Senior Center News — Heat safety

Heat safety

It’s that time of year again! Here are a few helpful hints from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to stay safe in the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic, caffeinated, or sugary drinks. Note: if you have a limit on the amount of fluids you can drink, check in with your doctor.

Choose lightweight, light colored, loose-fitting clothing and wear sunscreen.

If you must go outside, go when it is cooler in the morning or evening.

If at all possible, spend hot days in an air-conditioned space.

Use a buddy system — have a friend or relative call you to check in with you twice a day on hot days.

Call 2-1-1 to find the nearest local cooling center or check the hours of operation for the Wilton Library and Comstock Community Center to see if they are open to residents needing a place to cool off.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke including fever; irrational behavior; extreme confusion; dry, hot, and red skin; rapid and shallow breathing; rapid and weak pulse; seizures; or unconsciousness.

Coming events

Friday, June 28: 10 a.m., No Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday July 1: 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Strength Training with Stephanie.

Tuesday, July 2: 9:45, No Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; noon, Strength Training with Stephanie; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, July 3: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, July 4: Senior Center closed in observance of Independence Day.