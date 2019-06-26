Wilton senior Calderone earns “historical” scholarship

Wilton High School Senior Anthony Calderone was awarded the Wilton Historical Society’s Walter R. T. Smith Memorial Scholarship on May 23 at the Wilton High School Academic Awards Assembly.

“His love of hands-on history, energy, good humor and tireless volunteer service were a boon to the society,” said Kim Mellin, co-director. The scholarship honors the memory of tool collector Walter R. T. Smith (1922–2015), a two-term president and emeritus trustee of the historical society, and master builder, building historian and preservationist.

Anthony began volunteering for the historical society during his sophomore year. He worked primarily with the museum educator, and was a faithful volunteer at Saturday children’s workshops. Those programs ranged over a wide gamut of hands-on history activities, from Colonial cookery to bookbinding, candle-making, writing with quills, basketry, woodworking, trade signs, the annual Mad Hatter Tea Party, Colonial Boot Camp during the summer, and much more. Assisting customers in the Betts Store Museum Shop, providing support during special events such as the American Artisan Show, and posting events on social media were more ways in which Anthony made a difference at the Historical Society with his volunteering.

Anthony plans to attend the University of Rhode Island this fall.