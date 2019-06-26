Five facts about people, jobs and housing in Fairfield County

The following information about New York City and the surrounding metro area, including Fairfield County, is taken from the New York City Planning Dept.

1.) Since 2010, New York City has accounted for 60 percent of regional population growth, but Fairfield County outpaced the regional average. Less central parts of the region, which led growth during the second half of the 20th century, are generally not growing today.

2.) Growth of the region’s prime labor force has moved toward the cities. New York City has gained 400,000 workers between the ages of 25 and 54 since 2000. While the city has always been appealing to people in their 20s, people in their 30s tended to leave. Today, more people in their 30s are staying and those who are leaving are heading to other parts of the country, resulting in the suburbs losing prime-age labor population.

3.) In recent years, the greatest amount of housing development has occurred in New York City (44 percent) and New Jersey (29 percent). Housing development in Long Island, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley combined accounted for just 17 percent of new permitted units.

4.) The area outside New York City accounted for 6.1 million of the area’s 10.3 million jobs in 2016. The healthcare industry accounts for the greatest percentage of jobs in Fairfield County.

5.) Fairfield County has transitioned from a “jobs-intensive” region — with a housing-to-jobs ratio far lower than 0.87 — in 2000 to a “housing-intensive” region in 2016.