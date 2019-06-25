Wilton ambulance corps honors outstanding service

The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps held its annual awards and member appreciation dinner on June 20, and among those honored was former president Ron Hitter, who has been a member for 15 years.

Hitter was presented with the Fairchild Award, which was created three years ago with donations from Wilton plumber John Fairchild in memory of his father, Russell D. Fairchild. John Fairchild was a great supporter of the ambulance corps, who accepted donations to the organization in his father’s name in exchange for small jobs.

Russell Fairchild died tragically in December 2013, two months after being hit by an elderly driver’s car at the Wilton transfer station. “My father was my best friend,” Fairchild told a Bulletin reporter in 2015, “and to have him stolen from me was tough.”

Fairchild accepted the donations out of gratitude for the assistance the ambulance corps offered his father, taking him from home to the hospital four times in two months to be treated for his injuries.

The donations began with Fairchild’s father’s funeral. “When he passed away, my mother didn’t want a house full of flowers, so I said, ‘Why don’t we ask for donations to the WVAC?’” Fairchild told The Bulletin.

They continued when Fairchild did not charge customers for minor jobs.

“I think the world of the WVAC,” he said. “What they do makes my job look easy. We’re very lucky to have a volunteer ambulance corps in town.”

John Fairchild died in June 2018, but he was so beloved by the community his legacy continues to generate donations for the ambulance corps.

With a portion of those donations, the corps said it “is honored to give the Fairchild Award each year to one of our most distinguished members who has given so much to WVAC, well beyond what we ask of our members.”

This year’s honoree, Hitter, has also been vice president, is the corps’ unofficial historian, and is on his second term as treasurer. He “knows the inner workings of the entire organization and is the rock we lean on behind the scenes to help run WVAC,” the corps said.

Also recognized at the dinner were new EMTs:

Hannah Bracken

Mallory Ehlers

Will Garbus

Angel Garcia

Nancy Healy

Caroline Hess

Kerry Keough

Nick Koenigsberger

Paul Martines

Richard Molyneux

Laura Pax

Teagan Sullivan

August Theoharides

Owen Willbee

Rich Hubli was recgonized as a new emergency medical responder (EMR).

Years of Service Awards were given to:

EMT Shawn Iannacone — five years

EMT Pete Vogric — 10 years

EMT Tom Klinga — 20 years

Commitment to Community Events:

72 hours: EMT Brian McDermott

37 hours: EMT August Theoharides

37 hours: EMT Kenneth Simeone

The following EMTs were recognized for responding from home for second calls while the duty crew is out on a primary call:

EMR John Miscioscia with 58

EMT Pete Vogric with 48

EMT Ken Simeone with 48

Members who volunteered more than 500 hours for the year:

EMR John Miscioscia (614)

EMT Tom Klinga (548)

EMT Pete Vogric (519)

EMT Drew Kennedy (502)

Each year WVAC issues members who are pursuing their studies in the medical field with scholarships. This years recipients were:

EMT Elana Everett

EMT Victoria Koenigsberger

EMT Ken Simeone

EMT Alex Myers

EMT Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick

The corps also welcomed as new probationary members EMTs James Baumblatt, Mary Galasinski, Nick Baffundo, and Lolli Owens.

After successfully completing their probationary periods, EMTs Hannah Bracken, Caroline Hess, Will Garbus, Rich Molyneux, and Mallory Ehlersand were voted in as full members.