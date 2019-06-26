Bill of Fairs: Parades and fairs

Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks, June 28, 9 p.m., Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport. Free. Sponsored by PSEG Power Connecticut, LLC. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Champions on Parade, June 29, 6 p.m., gates open at 4:30, Kennedy Stadium, 1 Lincoln Blvd., Bridgeport. Corps include Hawthorne Caballeros, White Sabers, Erie Thunderbirds, Fusion Core and CT Hurricanes, plus others in exhibition. Admission: $20. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Great Street Parade, June 30, 11 a.m., Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport. Bands, dancers, drill teams, clowns, creative floats, and some Barnum sized surprises. Free. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Wilton July 4th Celebration, Wilton High School Complex 395 Danbury Rd., Wilton. 8:30 a.m., Freedom Run Road Race at the track. Democrats vs. Republicans Softball Game at noon, Varsity Softball Field, 5 p.m: Live DJ, Food Trucks, WHS Complex, 9:30 p.m., fireworks. Info: wiltonct.org.

Wilton Street Fair/Sidewalk Sale, July 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wilton Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton.

Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Food Truck Festival, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Rd., Wilton. Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.