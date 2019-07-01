Novel Approach: Pitching second chances

“The most important thing any broken individual can do is keep their chin up and keep moving forward.” — Matt Hardy

Broken dreams and the people who leave all have the power to break our hearts, however, heartbreak doesn’t have to be a permanent state. Our latest read brings us to Calcasett, Maine, as our cast of characters provide a path on how to heal from heartbreak.

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes

Linda Holmes is known for her “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast on NPR, but after her enchanting debut novel, “Evvie Drake Starts Over” hits shelves I have a feeling her name will be tossed about book clubs up and down the coast. Holmes’ writes with a delightful and witty sense of humor as she brings two broken people — Evvie the widow, and Dean the headcase — together to create a literary romantic comedy without the sticky Hollywood polish or the over-the-top Hallmark gloss.

Since her husband’s death Evvie rarely leaves her home, as her job allows her to work from the comforts of her too-big house. Dean is an infamous failure after his pitching arm’s sudden inability to throw leaves him the laughingstock of the sports world. When Dean escapes his troubles in New York, he moves into the apartment at Evvie’s home and from there these two broken people form a charming friendship, leaving audiences enthralled by the picnic basket of emotions their relationship puts bookworms through.

Of course this refreshing read is a love story, but it doesn’t quite fall together the way readers might expect and the character’s intimate self-reflection reminds us that it’s never too late to start again.

“Evvie Drake Starts Over” is a perfect summer read, it’s a quippy love story about authentic people trying to dig out of their struggles while talking about baseball.

From the book jacket…

“In a sleepy seaside town in Maine, recently widowed Eveleth “Evvie” Drake rarely leaves her large, painfully empty house nearly a year after her husband’s death in a car crash. Everyone in town, even her best friend, Andy, thinks grief keeps her locked inside, and Evvie doesn’t correct them.”

If you enjoy…

Readers who love Evvie Drake might also enjoy perusing Jasmine Guillory’s “The Wedding Date,” a sweet romance between two characters whose chance meeting in an elevator kickstarts a potentially disastrous relationship. Guillory is also the author of “The Proposal” and “The Wedding Party.”