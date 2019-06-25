Wilton grad Katie Heffernan heads to South Carolina

Katie Heffernan of Wilton graduated as valedictorian of Notre Dame Fairfield’s Class of 2019.

She was a National Merit Commended Scholar and an inductee into the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Katie was the founder and president of the Students for Life club as well as a member of Campus Ministry, the Frank and Marisa Martire Leadership Institute, and the C4Y Diocesan Choir.

Katie will be joining her older brother, Will, at the Honors College of the University of South Carolina this fall where she will be a recipient of the Academic Scholar Excellence Award and will be studying early childhood education.