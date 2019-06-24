Wilton minors caught drinking at house parties

For the second time in two weeks, Wilton police busted house parties where they said underage drinking was taking place.

A 19-year-old Wilton man is accused of serving alcohol to a group of young people, 16 to 19 years old, at a house party on Saturday, June 22.

Police arrived at 12 Powder Horn Hill Road at midnight after receiving a report that underage drinking was taking place. According to police, a number of underage individuals appeared to under the influence of alcohol.

Spencer Thors, of that address, is alleged to have thrown the party and provided the alcohol. Thors was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and permitting a minor to possess alcohol. He was released on a promise to appear and was given a court date of July 2 at Norwalk Superior Court.

A week earlier, on June 15, police responded to a report of screams coming from a house on Dudley Road. Police arrived at 2:30 a.m. and found six 20-year-olds — from Stratford, Bedford, Fairfield, New Canaan and Wilton — consuming alcohol. Each was issued an infraction for possession of alcohol by a minor.