Wilton traffic stop results in pot and forgery charges

A traffic stop for a car crossing the white painted fog line as it traveled south on Danbury Road resulted in drug and forgery charges against the driver.
According to police, officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata with New York registration at approximately 1:20 a.m. on June 19 near the intersection of Danbury and Kent roads. When the odor of marijuana was detected a search was conducted and police report the following was found:
- 0.801 oz. marijuana packaged in 14 individual smaller bags and one plastic sandwich bag.
- 19 empty individual smaller bags.
- One electronic cigarette containing THC.
- Three previously smoked “joints” containing marijuana.
- One stone smoking bowl.
- One package of rolling papers.
- A fraudulent Connecticut handicap placard.
The driver, Andre Ward of Danbury and Jamaica, N.Y., was also found to have a suspended license and no car insurance. He was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
- Possession of more than 0.5 oz. marijuana.
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to sell.
- Forgery 2nd.
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
- Failure to maintain proper lane.
He was assigned a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear July 1 in Norwalk Superior Court.