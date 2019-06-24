Wilton traffic stop results in pot and forgery charges

Andre Ward

A traffic stop for a car crossing the white painted fog line as it traveled south on Danbury Road resulted in drug and forgery charges against the driver.

According to police, officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata with New York registration at approximately 1:20 a.m. on June 19 near the intersection of Danbury and Kent roads. When the odor of marijuana was detected a search was conducted and police report the following was found:

  • 0.801 oz. marijuana packaged in 14 individual smaller bags and one plastic sandwich bag.
  • 19 empty individual smaller bags.
  • One electronic cigarette containing THC.
  • Three previously smoked “joints” containing marijuana.
  • One stone smoking bowl.
  • One package of rolling papers.
  • A fraudulent Connecticut handicap placard.

The driver, Andre Ward of Danbury and Jamaica, N.Y., was also found to have a suspended license and no car insurance. He was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
  • Possession of more than 0.5 oz. marijuana.
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to sell.
  • Forgery 2nd.
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
  • Failure to maintain proper lane.

He was assigned a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear July 1 in Norwalk Superior Court.

