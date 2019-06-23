Kyle Phillips, a three-sport standout at Wilton High, was the winner of the 52nd annual Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship at the school’s senior athletic awards ceremony last Tuesday night.
The Corr Award is the school’s oldest award and considered the most prestigious award a male student-athlete can receive at Wilton High.
The scholarship is awarded annually to the WHS male student-athlete who best exemplifies the character, dedication, leadership and conduct (both on and off the field) of Corr, a 1962 Wilton High graduate who was killed in action Dec. 28, 1967, at Quang Nam in South Vietnam.
Phillips excelled for the Wilton football, boys basketball, and baseball teams during his four years at the high school. His older brothers, Ryan and Brett, are among the past winners of the Corr Award.
Senior Delia Freliech received the Melissa Nickel Award, which is the most prestigious annual honor given to a WHS female student-athlete.
The award honors Nickel, who was a freshman at Wilton High when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus in 1985. The scholarship is presented to the senior female who excels in academics, athletics and community service.
Freliech has been a standout for both the girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams at Wilton High.
The third biggest honor, the 20th annual Art Wall Jr. Scholarship, went to seniors Kaitlin Reif and Ryan Schriber.
The award honors Wall, who died in 1999 at the age of 59. He was involved in sports associations — football and lacrosse — and helped form the Wilton Sports Council, which was instrumental in getting the first lights up at Memorial Stadium.
Wall was also involved with the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department and helped organize the effort to bring back “the town Fourth of July fireworks in 1993, after the money had been cut from the town budget.
Reif played on the girls soccer and girls basketball teams at Wilton High and also competed in outdoor track and field. Schriber, meanwhile, starred on the boys basketball and boys lacrosse teams.
Other award winners were:
Alex Balitsos Memorial Sportsmanship Scholarship: Gerri Fox and Ryan Schriber
PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: Clayton Latone and Kace Stewart
T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award: Jake Stein
CIAC Scholar Athlete Award: Emma Rothkopf and Kyle Phillips
CIAC Award of Excellence: Patricia Dineen, Zoe Rappaport, Drew Phillips, and Kyle Hyzy
Athletic Department Team Dedication Award: Yanny Garcia and Brian Tsui
Field Hockey Achievement Award: Emma Rothkopf
Volleyball Boosters Awards: Juliana Musilli and Cate McCabe
Warrior Spirit Award: Angela Xie and Samantha Tait
Gymnastics Boosters Awards: Taylor White, Jessica Olin, Alyssa Jarrett, Samantha Huffman and Brooke Taffler
Swimming and Diving Outstanding Senior Athlete Award: Katherine Stevenson, Taylor Loud, and Ryan Looney
Basketball Boosters’ Club Award–Bowman Cup: Kaitlin Reif and Nicholas Kronenberg
Ski Team Scholarship Award: Emily O’Brien and August Theoharides
Marce Lavin Scholarship–Boys Ice Hockey: Brandon Jonsson
Bill Terry Memorial Softball Award: Hannah Bellanger and Sophia Strazza
Softball Scholar Athlete: Juliana Musilli
WBSA Booster Awards–WBSA Scholar Athlete: Kyle Phillips
WBSA Booster Awards–Andrew Dunn Scholarship: Lucas Uriarte
Lou Gehrig Award: Cole Judelson
Girls’ Tennis Association Award: Geri Fox
Boys’ Tennis Association Award: Conrad Emerson and Ian Kolupaev
Wilton Soccer Achievement Award: Alex Brichkowski and Kace Stewart
Lacrosse Association Outstanding Athletes: Julia Skillin and Tyler Previte
Track Association Scholar Athletes: Emily Welch, Tyler Daher, Margaret Fiesel, Eliza Snyder, and Anna Rava