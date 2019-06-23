Kyle Phillips, a three-sport standout at Wilton High, was the winner of the 52nd annual Lt. John G. Corr Memorial Scholarship at the school’s senior athletic awards ceremony last Tuesday night.

The Corr Award is the school’s oldest award and considered the most prestigious award a male student-athlete can receive at Wilton High.

The scholarship is awarded annually to the WHS male student-athlete who best exemplifies the character, dedication, leadership and conduct (both on and off the field) of Corr, a 1962 Wilton High graduate who was killed in action Dec. 28, 1967, at Quang Nam in South Vietnam.

Phillips excelled for the Wilton football, boys basketball, and baseball teams during his four years at the high school. His older brothers, Ryan and Brett, are among the past winners of the Corr Award.

Senior Delia Freliech received the Melissa Nickel Award, which is the most prestigious annual honor given to a WHS female student-athlete.

The award honors Nickel, who was a freshman at Wilton High when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus in 1985. The scholarship is presented to the senior female who excels in academics, athletics and community service.

Freliech has been a standout for both the girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams at Wilton High.

The third biggest honor, the 20th annual Art Wall Jr. Scholarship, went to seniors Kaitlin Reif and Ryan Schriber.

The award honors Wall, who died in 1999 at the age of 59. He was involved in sports associations — football and lacrosse — and helped form the Wilton Sports Council, which was instrumental in getting the first lights up at Memorial Stadium.

Wall was also involved with the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department and helped organize the effort to bring back “the town Fourth of July fireworks in 1993, after the money had been cut from the town budget.

Reif played on the girls soccer and girls basketball teams at Wilton High and also competed in outdoor track and field. Schriber, meanwhile, starred on the boys basketball and boys lacrosse teams.

Other award winners were:

Alex Balitsos Memorial Sportsmanship Scholarship: Gerri Fox and Ryan Schriber

PFC. Nicholas A. Madaras Memorial Scholarship: Clayton Latone and Kace Stewart

T.J. Pramer Memorial Scholarship Award: Jake Stein

CIAC Scholar Athlete Award: Emma Rothkopf and Kyle Phillips

CIAC Award of Excellence: Patricia Dineen, Zoe Rappaport, Drew Phillips, and Kyle Hyzy

Athletic Department Team Dedication Award: Yanny Garcia and Brian Tsui

Field Hockey Achievement Award: Emma Rothkopf

Volleyball Boosters Awards: Juliana Musilli and Cate McCabe

Warrior Spirit Award: Angela Xie and Samantha Tait

Gymnastics Boosters Awards: Taylor White, Jessica Olin, Alyssa Jarrett, Samantha Huffman and Brooke Taffler

Swimming and Diving Outstanding Senior Athlete Award: Katherine Stevenson, Taylor Loud, and Ryan Looney

Basketball Boosters’ Club Award–Bowman Cup: Kaitlin Reif and Nicholas Kronenberg

Ski Team Scholarship Award: Emily O’Brien and August Theoharides

Marce Lavin Scholarship–Boys Ice Hockey: Brandon Jonsson

Bill Terry Memorial Softball Award: Hannah Bellanger and Sophia Strazza

Softball Scholar Athlete: Juliana Musilli

WBSA Booster Awards–WBSA Scholar Athlete: Kyle Phillips

WBSA Booster Awards–Andrew Dunn Scholarship: Lucas Uriarte

Lou Gehrig Award: Cole Judelson

Girls’ Tennis Association Award: Geri Fox

Boys’ Tennis Association Award: Conrad Emerson and Ian Kolupaev

Wilton Soccer Achievement Award: Alex Brichkowski and Kace Stewart

Lacrosse Association Outstanding Athletes: Julia Skillin and Tyler Previte

Track Association Scholar Athletes: Emily Welch, Tyler Daher, Margaret Fiesel, Eliza Snyder, and Anna Rava