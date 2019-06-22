Wilton students win art prizes

Three Wilton students won first-place prizes at the 29th annual Silvermine School of Art Student Exhibition, which opened June 2, in the Silvermine Galleries in New Canaan.

This exhibition encompasses all ages and levels and includes painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, jewelry, photography, and mixed media. During the annual awards ceremony, School of Art Director Anne Connell presented prizes to student honorees in three categories: Adult, Youth (ages 11-17) and Junior (ages 5-10). The exhibition, which is installed in the Silvermine Galleries, runs through June 22.

Wilton winners were all in the youth category:

Stella Dubin — 1st Prize Collage.

Aishani Walia — 1st Prize Painting.

Izzy Mouracade — 1st Prize Photography.

Joseph Fucigna served as juror. A practicing sculptor known for transforming common industrial materials into unique three-dimensional abstraction, Fucigna also heads the Art Department at Norwalk Community College where he is a professor.

Information: 203-966-6668 ext. 2 or visit www.silvermineart.org.