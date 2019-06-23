Wilton Library’s summer concert series starts this week

As summer temperatures heat up, one place to cool off is the Wilton Library’s 19th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series

The opening concert is Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the popular trio, Over Easy. The concerts continue on three consecutive Thursday nights, July 11, 18 and 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with performances that evoke the 40s through the 70s and beyond. The Village Market is once again sponsoring the series.

“Wilton Library’s concerts are such a staple of the community. We are proud to be part of this summer tradition for the past 19 years,” Village Market co-owner Tim Dolnier said.

“Our customers regularly express how appreciative they are that we are supporting the library; and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” co-owner Mike Picheco said.

Performers

Mark Holleran (keyboards and guitar), Jim Zembruski (percussion) and Steve Cinque (bass) comprise Over Easy, the trio that sings 60s harmonies, covering groups from the British Invasion to the Beach Boys and more. The musicians’ fun, laid-back style invites audience participation in a version of “name that tune” that is interactive and infectious. The June 27 performance will be the group’s third appearance at the library’s summer concert series.

A new group to the library’s line-up, The Barons, performs on July 11, with a comprehensive repertoire of popular “oldies” from the 50s and 60s, including their own 1963 hits, “Pledge of A Fool,” “Remember Rita” on Epic Records, and “Possibility,” on Old Town Records under the name of The Crowns. The group has more than 45 years of performing experience.

Billy & The Showmen return to the Summer Music & More concerts for the third year on July 18 bringing their energized R&B, soul, and funk performances of popular songs from the 70s and beyond. Billy Frenz (guitar and vocals) is the musical director of this 13-member full-tilt band.

The finale of the concert series on July 25 brings Steve Kazlauskas and his Echoes of Sinatra show to the library for the seventh year. A crowd-pleaser, Kazlauskas reminisces with the audience as he croons the songs of Old Blue Eyes.

The concerts are free and open to everyone with free refreshments provided by the library and Michael Crystal’s generous wine donations keep the party going. The concerts take place rain or shine in the Brubeck Room. Concertgoers can sit indoors or enjoy pleasant summer evenings in the courtyard with the bands in full view. There is no registration; attendees can pop in for a few minutes or appreciate the full hour-and-a-half performances.

Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For information and directions, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.