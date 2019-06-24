Wilton students win accounting awards

—photo by Mark Liflander of Reynolds & Rowella

Alexander “AJ” Eustace and Rebekah Sherwood, seniors at Wilton High School, receive the Strength in Numbers Scholarship Award from Gregory Pepin, a partner at Reynolds + Rowella accounting and consulting firm. The awards were given for excellence in the study of accounting.

Each student received a $500 check at the Academic Awards Assembly last month. Beginning in 2000, Reynolds + Rowella has awarded more than $50,000 to graduating high school seniors from Ridgefield, New Canaan, and Wilton high schools.