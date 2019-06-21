Four Wilton students leave their mark at Wooster School

The Wooster School of Danbury held its commencement exercises on Friday, June 7. Among the 52 students in the Class of 2019 were four students from Wilton: Elizabeth Hinshaw, Katherine Hynes, Bayley Storrier, and Alix Wadehra.

Elizabeth, who will attend Skidmore College, was given the Technology Theatre Award. She is the daughter of John and Leslie Hinshaw.

Katherine was awarded the Journalism Prize and will attend Franklin & Marshall College. She is the daughter of Kevin and Jennie Hynes.

Katherine and Elizabeth both received the Coaches Award as members of the varsity girls lacrosse team.

Receiving the Thomas Wilcox ’66 Award for School Spirit in Competitive Athletics was Bayley Storrier, who will attend James Madison University. She is the daughter of Tom and Carolyn Storrier.

Alix Wadehra graduated cum laude and received the William Irwin Carter, Jr. Prize (Top 5 Award announced at Commencement), ’44 Award for Excellence in Mathematics, and J. William Nystrom, Sr. ’47 Scholar/Athlete Prize. She was also named Most Valuable Player on the varsity girls tennis team.

The daughter of Raj and Jennifer Wadehra, she will be attending Santa Clara University and is a SCU Presidential Scholar, receiving a full academic scholarship, and is a 2019 U.S. Department of Education Presidential Scholar Candidate.