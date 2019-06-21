Wilton’s Our Lady of Fatima graduates 17

Seventeen students bade farewell to Our Lady of Fatima School, which held its commencement exercises on Friday evening, June 14, for its graduating eighth grade class. The event included a Mass celebrated by the Rev. Damian Pielesz and the Gospel and homily offered by Our Lady of Fatima Church Pastor, the Rev. Reginald Norman.

Featured commencement speakers were Fatima “graduating” parent, John Doyle and school principal, Stanley Steele.

During the commencement, annual scholarships and awards were presented:

Eugene Rooney Award to Brian Andrew Weiss.

School Board Scholarship Awards to Anais Melanie Salageanu and Isabela Sofia Davalos.

Speer Performing Arts Award to Liliana Benanti.

Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award to James Robert Doyle.

Members of the Class of 2019 include William Joseph Beggan, Hailey S. Bembridge, Liliana Benanti, Isabela Sofia Davalos, Dominic DiCiacco, James Robert Doyle, Bianka Edouard, Amelia Piera Fleming, Samantha Nicole Grimmer, Mary Agnes Highland, Ryan Xavier Lovas, Molly Elizabeth McLaughlin, Anais Melanie Salageanu, Raegan Hope Wauthier, Brian Andrew Weiss, Devyn W. Westcott and Jadyn C. Westcott.

The graduates will attend the following high schools in the fall: Academy of Information Technology & Engineering-Stamford, Immaculate High School-Danbury, Norwalk High School, Saint Joseph High School- Trumbull, and Wilton High School.

Our Lady of Fatima School, at 225 Danbury Road, is a Roman Catholic co-educational school offering pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. It has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon. Information: 203-762-8100 or visit www.fatimaschoolwilton.org.