Public hearing set for Wilton Plan of Conservation and Development

Wilton residents will have an opportunity to publicly comment on the town’s updated Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) at a public hearing on Thursday, July 18, beginning at 7 p.m. at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission will preside.

The commission has been working on the plan for about a year and a half. There have been numerous public meetings and surveys to measure what residents say is important to them regarding policies on land use, development, growth and conservation for the next 10 years. The commission has also sought input from many of the town’s boards and other commissions.

Milone and MacBroom, Inc., a planning and engineering firm based in Cheshire, has provided assistance in preparing the plan, which is mandated by the state.

As a comprehensive plan, the POCD examines a wide spectrum of topics likely to influence Wilton over the coming decade; including demographics, housing, land use, community facilities, infrastructure, economic development, open space, recreation, transportation and sustainability. In addition to examining data and trends, the plan provides direction with regard to community priorities.

A draft of the document is available for online viewing at www.wilton2029.com. In addition to public comment taken at the hearing, comments may also be posted at this site between now and the July 18 hearing date.