Wilton artists invited to display their talent

Ten months out of the year, Wilton Library’s gallery walls are given over to artists and photographers from near and far, but the summer belongs to Wiltonians.

This is the time of year the library celebrates artists who live, work or have some connection to Wilton for its Summer Show art exhibition. Adult artists who wish to exhibit in the show may bring no more than two pieces on Friday or Saturday, June 28-29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Submissions may be paintings, pastels, drawings and sculptures. Photography is not accepted since photographers are able to enter their works in the annual Focus show organized by the Wilton Arts Council and held at the library each March (www.wiltonarts.org). With the exception of sculptures, all works must be framed and wired, and artists must take away their packing materials.

“This is such a fun time of year because we get to see what our friends and neighbors have been working on during the long, cold summer months,” said Ed MacEwen, the library’s art chair. “There is so much talent in this town and it’s great to see it in one place at one time, including the new talent that just moved in.”

The exhibition runs from July 5 through Aug. 29. The opening reception is on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free and is open to everyone. Participating artists are encouraged to bring their friends and families.

For details and entry forms, interested artists may visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or stop by the circulation desk. Any inquiries may be directed to Janet Crystal at jcrystal@wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6324.

The majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The media sponsor for the art exhibition is The Wilton Bulletin.