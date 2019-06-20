Wilton Senior Center News — Treaty of Versailles

History talk

Professor Mark Albertson will host an in-depth discussion on The Treaty of Versailles Wednesday, June 26, at 2 p.m. He will talk about contributing factors to the beginning and the end of World War I and how one can still see the effects play out in today’s society.

Albertson is a historical research editor for Army Aviation magazine, a longtime member of the United States Naval Institute and author and professor of history at Norwalk Community College.

Dessert and refreshments will be served.

For reservations, call 203- 834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, June 21: 10 a.m., Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Clear Captions Program; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday June 24: 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Strength Training with Stephanie.

Tuesday, June 25: 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, June 26: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Reader’s Theater; 2, History Talk with Mark Albertson.

Thursday, June 27: 10, Yoga with Denise; 11:10, Seated Exercise; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.