Wilton Library Lines — photography, storytelling, summer music, call for art

Weir Farm photography

This month’s Weir Farm artist-in-residence is Roy Money, who will be having his exhibition and reception at the library on Monday, June 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The natural environment is Roy’s typical subject matter. When applying to the Weir Farm program, Roy said, “To live in a nature preserve for several weeks and explore the terrain at different times and conditions is a unique and exciting opportunity.”

See the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Storytellers sought

Wilton Library invites all storytellers and story listeners to Story-Sharing Circle on Tuesday, June 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is an informal evening celebrating the oral storytelling tradition. Participants are encouraged to bring a prepared story to tell or just come to listen.

Advance registration is suggested, but not required. The free program is for those ages 18 and up. For more information, call Amy at 203-762-6341.

Night skies during daylight

Children may register online for the library’s summer reading program, Read S’More.

After this past week’s kickoff program, the first Wonderful Wednesdays is Night Skies on June 26, at 10:15 a.m. Night Skies is a program featuring Mike Francis using Starlab, the inflatable planetarium dome and projector system.

The 45-minute program for children ages 4 and up repeats throughout the day in seven sessions: 10:15-11 a.m.; 11-11:45 a.m. 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 1-1:45 p.m.; 1:45-2:30 p.m.; 2:30-3:15 p.m.; and 3:15-4 p.m.

The program is supported by the Amadeo family. Registration is required.

Summer music series

The band, Over Easy, opens Wilton Library’s 19th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series on Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The trio recreates 60s harmonies and the sounds of the British invasion. The summer series continues on three consecutive Thursday nights in July: July 11, The Barons, 50s & 60s doo wop; July 18, Billy and the Showmen, 60s/70s R&B; July 25, Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Free refreshments are served. Concerts take place in the Brubeck Room, rain or shine.

The Summer Music & More Concert Series is sponsored by The Village Market for the 19th year. Wine is provided by Michael Crystal.

Call for art entries

Wilton Library’s annual Summer Show, a celebration of its Wilton artists, begins with the call for entries on Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year is the library’s 75th summer of showcasing the artistic talents of local adult residents who have lived, worked, or have some sort of connection to Wilton. Artists may submit up to two entries in the categories of paintings, pastels, drawings or sculptures; note that photography is reserved for the annual March Focus exhibitions through the Wilton Arts Council. Entries must be framed and wired for hanging, and artists must take away their packing materials.

Entry forms are available at wiltonlibrary.org or at the library’s circulation desk. These forms are to be attached to each submission. Artists will pay a 20 percent commission to the library for any works sold. The exhibition runs through Thursday, Aug. 29. The reception, which is free and open to everyone, is Friday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For inquiries, contact Janet Crystal at jcrystal@wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6324. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibition.

Note: The library is closed on Sundays in the summer beginning June 23 through Sept. 1. The library reopens on Sundays, from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 8. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.