Wilton Bulletin Board — Health seminar, history and nature walks, concerts

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com

Thursday, June 20

Mutt-i-grees Story Time and Dog Safety, 1:30-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Dod March of Stepping Stones Museum for Children teaches children social-emotional skills such as compassion, empathy and teamwork as they meet a real dog. Drop in. Call 203-762-6336 for details.

Health Seminar, 5:30 p.m., The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road. David Ogilvy from AA Hearing in Stamford will give a talk on The Aging Ear. Free. Dinner at 5:30, presentation at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by June 17: 203-761-1191 or crose@thegreensatcannondale.com.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. National Seashell Day is June 21 and Wilton author Jennifer Schiff discusses the latest in her Sanibel Island mystery series, Bye Bye Birdy. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 22

Walking Tour of Historic Hillside Cemetery, 10:30 a.m., Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Road. Meet historian Bob Russell at the flagpole for an hour-long tour to learn of notable people buried at the cemetery, including Revolutionary and Civil War veterans. Free. Reservations suggested: pam@wiltoncongregational.org or 203-762-5591.

Sunday, June 23

Guided Walk in Cherry Lane Park, 1 p.m., Cherry Lane. Conservation Commissioner leads the one-hour walk, to be followed by refreshments and socializing with neighbors and representatives of the commission, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Norwalk River Watershed Association and the Woodcock Nature Center. Free. Dogs on leash welcome. Register: conservationeent@wiltonct.org to be notified of any changes.

Monday, June 24

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Roy Money displays his work on the natural environment. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 25

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

State Senator Will Haskell Speaks at the Senior Center, 3-5 p.m., 180 School Road. Hear what the senator is doing for seniors in Connecticut. Q & A will follow. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Please provide phone or email when registering. In the event the senator is called away registrants will be notified. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Thursday, June 27

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Over Easy performs 60s harmonies and sounds of the British invasion. Refreshments. Free.

Art Reception, 6;30 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Reception for artist-in-residence Roy Money.

Monday, July 1

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library.

Wednesday, July 3

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 4

Freedom Run 5K Road Race, 8:30 a.m., Wilton High School track, 395 Danbury Road. Fees are $10/children 10 and under, $20/age 15 and up. Registration: wiltonparksandrec.org. Information: 203-454-5188.

Frivolity Bowl, noon, Wilton High School Varsity Softball Field, 395 Danbury Road. Annual softball game between Wilton Republicans and Democrats.

Entertainment/Fireworks, 5 p.m., Wilton High School Complex, 395 Danbury Road. Music with a DJ, food trucks, begins at 5. Picnicking encouraged. Fireworks begin around 9:30. Parking passes sold in advance. Information: wiltonparksandrec.org, 203-454-5188.

Monday, July 8

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library.

Zentangle Art Part 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. For adults who attended one of the May Zentangle art workshops, build up your repertoire and refine your skills. Adults 18 and older. Registration required with $5 fee. Call 203-762-6342 to register.

Tuesday, July 9

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 10

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library.

Thursday, July 11

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this first of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Barons perform popular oldies from the 50s and 60s. Refreshments. Free.

Monday, July 15

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library.

Wednesday, July 17

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library.