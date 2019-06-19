Wilton cemetery hike reveals interesting souls

A cemetery is more than gravestones. A cemetery like Hillside is a repository of Wilton’s history given the people who are buried there.
The community is invited to meet up with Wilton historian Bob Russell at the cemetery’s flagpole at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Russell will give an hour-long walk that will include a brief history of the historic cemetery and the notable people who went to their final resting place in the fields at Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Road.
Many people are aware the cemetery includes the remains of Revolutionary and Civil War veterans as well as the Olmstead, Middlebrook and Comstock families. But there are many others Russell can talk about including:
- The blacksmith whose barn and shop are now at the Historical Society
- Wilton’s first RFD carrier
- A victim of the 1918 flu epidemic
- A soldier killed in Vietnam
- At least two who died in WW II
- The man whose flag was raised on Iwo Jima
- The mother of our only war hero buried in Arlington Cemetery
- Two famous Wilton artists and a sculptor
- A beloved Wilton teacher who taught for 45 years, mostly in one-room schools
- A woman who lived to 104
- Wilton’s most famous undertaker
- At least three famous local builders
- Three generations of a Wilton storekeeper family
- The family who owned Quarry Head
- An editor and writer who founded the original Life Magazine
- Wilton’s leading abolitionist from 1830 to 1847
The free tour is co-sponsored by the Wilton Congregational Church and the Wilton Historical Society. Registration is suggested by emailing pam@wiltoncongregational.org or calling 203-762-5591.