Wilton cemetery hike reveals interesting souls

A cemetery is more than gravestones. A cemetery like Hillside is a repository of Wilton’s history given the people who are buried there.

The community is invited to meet up with Wilton historian Bob Russell at the cemetery’s flagpole at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Russell will give an hour-long walk that will include a brief history of the historic cemetery and the notable people who went to their final resting place in the fields at Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Road.

Many people are aware the cemetery includes the remains of Revolutionary and Civil War veterans as well as the Olmstead, Middlebrook and Comstock families. But there are many others Russell can talk about including:

The blacksmith whose barn and shop are now at the Historical Society

Wilton’s first RFD carrier

A victim of the 1918 flu epidemic

A soldier killed in Vietnam

At least two who died in WW II

The man whose flag was raised on Iwo Jima

The mother of our only war hero buried in Arlington Cemetery

Two famous Wilton artists and a sculptor

A beloved Wilton teacher who taught for 45 years, mostly in one-room schools

A woman who lived to 104

Wilton’s most famous undertaker

At least three famous local builders

Three generations of a Wilton storekeeper family

The family who owned Quarry Head

An editor and writer who founded the original Life Magazine

Wilton’s leading abolitionist from 1830 to 1847

The free tour is co-sponsored by the Wilton Congregational Church and the Wilton Historical Society. Registration is suggested by emailing pam@wiltoncongregational.org or calling 203-762-5591.