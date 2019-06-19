Wilton summer events include Grange Fair, street fair, fireworks

For families spending time in Wilton this summer, there is a lot going on to keep them entertained.

The town has announced its 2019 Summer Happenings, featuring activities for adults and kids.

Among the offerings are two summer concert series, the annual Cannon Grange Fair, as well as the annual July 4 celebration with food, music, and fireworks.

“It is going to be another spectacular Fourth of July,” said Jim Lewicki, program director for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The annual event draws between 5,000 and 7,000 people each year to an all-day celebration at the Wilton High School complex, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display.

July 4 activities start at 8:30 a.m. with the Freedom Run Road Race at the Wilton High School track.

At noon, there will be the annual softball game on the Varsity Softball Field, with Wilton Democrats against Wilton Republicans, vying for the coveted Frivolity Bowl.

At 5.p.m. there will be a DJ to entertain the crowd, finishing with fireworks at 9:30.

The event is family-friendly, and participants are welcome to bring lawn furniture, blankets, food and beverages in coolers and small charcoal grills to cook food. (No gas grills are allowed.)

There will also be a variety of food and ice cream trucks on hand selling refreshments.

“A lot of people make a whole day out of it. Some people arrive as early as 10 a.m. in order to get a good spot. They bring tables, chairs, and don’t leave until after the fireworks,” Lewicki said.

The fireworks are presented by Atlas Display and draw spectators from all around the state. “Wilton has a great reputation for fireworks, they are always exciting,” Lewicki said.

He highly recommends residents buy pre-paid parking passes in order to get parking spots close to the athletic complex. “If they don’t buy pre-paid parking passes, they can get them the day of the event, but they will be further away,” he said.

Wilton summer events

Wilton Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays through Oct. 23

Noon to 5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road

Wilton Library Concert Series

Thursdays, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25

5 to 6:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road

Free concerts and refreshments.

Wilton July 4 Celebration

Thursday, July 4

Wilton High School Complex (WHS)

8:30 a.m., Freedom Run Road Race, High School Track

Noon, Democrats vs. Republicans Softball Game, Varsity Softball Field

5 p.m: Live DJ, Food Trucks, WHS Complex

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks, WHS Complex

The Parks and Recreation Department will be selling July 4 Patron Parking Passes through July 3. Parking passes may be obtained by visiting the Parks and Recreation office at 180 School Road, Wilton. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.

Passes may also be obtained by completing and returning the form in the Parks and Recreation Spring/Summer Brochure which can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department page of the town website, wiltonct.org. Passes will be mailed out. Parking passes for remote parking locations will also be available the evening of the event at $20 per vehicle. All proceeds offset the cost of the evening’s events.

In the event of rain, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203-454-5188 for event status. Rain date for the event is July 5.

Wilton Summer Concert Series

Sundays, July 14 through Aug. 4

5 to 7 p.m., Schenck’s Island/Chess Park (July 14, July 21)

5 to 7 p.m., Merwin Meadows (July 28, Aug. 4)

Wilton Street Fair/Sidewalk Sale

Saturday, July 20

10 to 4 p.m., Wilton Town Green, Old Ridgefield Road

Sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce

Wilton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road

Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.

Cannon Grange Fair

Sunday, Aug. 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road

Cannon Grange’s 87th consecutive Agricultural Fair, featuring judged exhibits including crafts, bunnies, vegetables, flowers, needlework and other categories.

The 2019 Summer Happenings flyer features the Guide to Recycling–What’s In, What’s Out. The state now has a universal list of what belongs in everyone’s recycling bin and what doesn’t. To learn more, go to RecycleCT.com. The flyer will be distributed in upcoming town of Wilton property tax bills and will be featured on the town website.