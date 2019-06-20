Richard Thompson brings raw sound to Ridgefield

After launching his career in 1967 as a recording artist as a member of the influential British band, Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson has been steadily making music, releasing records and touring around the world. Named to Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and earning a slew of prestigious awards, Thompson continues to write and record new material regularly. His finger-picking skill and tireless enthusiasm on stage makes him a fan favorite. He will bring his distinctive and easily identifiable sound to the area in a solo-acoustic show at the Ridgefield Playhouse June 23.

Andrea Valluzzo: What have been your most important musical influences?

Richard Thompson: When I was a kid, I grew up listening to my dad’s record collection, which had some guitar players like Django Reinhardt, Les Paul and Lonnie Johnson, and my sister’s record collection, which was basically the early years of rock and roll, so I grew up listening to Buddy Holly, and Jerry Lee Lewis and Gene Vincent. There was also a lot of Scottish traditional music in my family so I listened to that as well. That kind of blend sets the style of music that I still play.

AV: Those styles are so diverse, how do you synthesize them?

RT: In Scottish music, you have a lot of drums, that’s something I have used a lot in my music. I think listening to jazz and classical music has helped me develop ideas about harmony.

AV: Why did you choose a Fender guitar?

RT: I think the musicians that I admire — people like Buddy Holly — played the Fender. James Burton was a wonderful guitar player and played a Fender, Robbie Robertson and The Band play the Fender. I just think I preferred that sound to be more wiry, sometimes you choose a tone that’s almost like … it’s like a human voice. I liked something a little more biting in terms of tone. The Gibson for me was a little bit too smooth.

AV: Any pre-show rituals or what do you do backstage before a show?

RT: I warm up on the guitar. I play scales or whatever it takes to get my fingers moving, I do stretches just to get my circulation going and get myself limber enough. The most important thing is focus. Sometimes I start quite early in the day. The morning of the show, I start thinking about the show: what it’s going to be like and picturing myself on stage. So I am fully concentrating on the set music by the time I get on stage.

AV: Do you have a fixed set list or do you wing it?

RT: I write a set list and sometimes I do it, sometimes I don’t do it. I think a lot depends on the audience, sometimes the audience seems to want something different than I have written so I’ll just change it around. People shout out requests so I’ll try to accommodate those, sometimes I’ll write a set and then at a certain point in the show, I will realize that it’s not very well-balanced and I will try to balance it on the fly. Sometimes you want to do some slow things, some fast things and you feel the mood is not quite right so you try to change that mood.

AV: If you had to describe your music in only three words, what would they be?

RT: Traditional-influenced contemporary

AV: Your records are great but they are almost calling cards for your live shows.

RT: I’ve never really excelled at being polished, creating a sort of a pop music masterpiece like “Good Vibrations” or something that has been very well thought of and arranged and carefully produced. I don’t know how long it took them to do that but it sounds like it took them a long time, but it’s a fabulous record. I’ve never have the patience to really do that process so I think my records are basically recorded live anyway and sometimes in an actual live performance I can stretch out more, I can go further. I do think that live is the best experience for me and records are more of a reference, an initial statement where you try to get the song down as best you can; you know it’s going to evolve every time you play it live.

AV: Your most recent album is “13 Rivers.” Tell me about what inspired this.

RT: All my records are inspired by whatever is on my mind at the time, sometimes it’s what I see of the world situation, sometimes politics comes into it, often it’s what is personal that comes into it. I had a fairly traumatic couple years before this album came out so I think that gets expressed.

AV: What can the audience expect at your Ridgefield show?

RT: Incredibly brilliant musicianship. It’s me solo acoustic, I will be playing new songs, old songs, I’ve a long catalog going back to the 1960s, so it’s a fairly substantial catalog and hopefully, it will be fun.