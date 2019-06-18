Haskell to discuss plans with Wilton seniors

State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) will visit Comstock Community Center on Tuesday, June 25, at 3 p.m., to discuss his plans to make Connecticut an affordable and attractive state for seniors.

Haskell will discuss the social security tax as well as programs he is supporting that will help Connecticut’s retirees live comfortably as they grow older. Stay at Home in Wilton welcomes community members to bring their questions to this free town hall-type meeting.

Reservations are recommended by calling Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600 and leaving a phone number or email. In the event the senator is called away registrants will be notified.