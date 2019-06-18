Police: Man tried to steal 19 bottles of Tylenol in Wilton

A Brooklyn, N.Y., man was arrested for attempting to steal 19 bottles of Tylenol from the CVS on Old Ridgefield Road. A store employee called 911 at 5:26 p.m. on June 13, to report a man had tried to steal the pain reliever.

According to police, when the employee confronted Andrew Chavez Fearon of Essex Street in Brooklyn, he emptied his pockets and ran off. After receiving his description, police searched the area and after 40 minutes found Fearon in the store’s rear parking lot.

Police charged Fearon with sixth-degree larceny and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was held on $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 14.

While being processed for the attempted larceny, police found a warrant for Fearon out of Fairfield for a failure to appear violation. He was assigned a $495 bond and had the same court date as above.