Two Wilton homes broken into on same day

Wilton police report two homes were broken into on June 16. A home on Horseshoe Road was broken into between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with numerous items taken, including electronics and jewelry. The thieves got in by breaking a small window pane and entering through a window in the back of the house.

The second incident occurred at a home on Huckleberry Hill Road. In this instance, two garage windows were broken. Police say the intruder then attempted to kick in the door that leads from the garage to the house, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on either of this incidents is asked to call Det. Eva Zimnoch at 203-834-6260.