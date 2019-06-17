Wilton police nab speeder, allegedly find cocaine in the car

A Yorktown Heights woman stopped for speeding was ultimately arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on June 16. Police stopped a white 2016 Subaru Impreza with New York plates at 10:35 a.m. near the intersection of Danbury and Westport roads for traveling 57 mph in a 40 mph zone. Due to the behavior of the driver, Ariana Muriqi of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., police requested a K9 to conduct an open-air search around the vehicle.

A Westport police officer arrived with his K9, which responded to the presence of narcotics. Police report a search of the car revealed a plastic bag with a small amount of cocaine and a plastic straw cut short containing a cocaine-like residue in a bag in the rear passenger seat. In addition to the narcotics charges, Muriqi was cited for speeding.

She was assigned a $500 bond, which she met, and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on June 27.