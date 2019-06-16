Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers is honored

The students who managed the Socks for Soldiers program at Wilton High School were honored by the State Student Advisory Council on Education at its 24th annual Challenge to Educational Citizenship Award program. The program is a means of promoting citizenship through co-curricular programs.

Recipients of the award embody the spirit of citizenship and commitment to serving others, as well as altruism. Submissions for the awards were evaluated on the basis of the depth, breadth, and quality of impact on others in the school community.

The Socks for Soldiers program was one of 13 winning entries from 35 schools. The students collected new socks and other items, including personal hygiene items, for active U.S. soldiers.

They also assisted transitioning and homeless veterans through the Provisions for Patriots Program in Indiana and the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. The faculty adviser for Socks for Soldiers is school counselor Dann Pompa.