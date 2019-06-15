In Wilton, more than 300 will graduate

Marking 13 years of classes, tests, recesses, field trips and lunch periods, family and friends of Wilton High School seniors will gather to watch them graduate on Saturday, June 15, at 5 p.m. About 320 students will receive diplomas at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In case of rain, commencement ceremonies will be held in the Nicholas Zeoli Field House.

Ava Kaplan, president of the student body executive board, will welcome graduates and guests.

Assistant Principal Gregory Theriault will introduce the class valedictorian, who will be announced at graduation.

Also undisclosed will be the graduation speaker, who will be introduced by Maddie Burke, appointed officer of the executive board.

Dr. Robert O’Donnell, principal of Wilton High School, will present the class to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Smith, who in turn, will present the class to the Wilton Board of Education.

Board Chairwoman Christine Finkelstein will award diplomas as the students’ names are read aloud by senior class officers Avery Rowland and Zoe Weiss.

Senior class vice president Kimberly Castano will present the class gift and class president George Murphy will offer the closing remarks.