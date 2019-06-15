Eversource warns about mylar balloons

With graduations, birthdays, and summer celebrations being planned, Eversource energy company warns of the danger mylar balloons and festive decorations can cause.

“It only takes one balloon to create a potential hazard for customers,” said Eversource Vice President of Safety Ken Bogler. “The silver metallic coating on mylar balloons is a conductor of electricity. If the balloon makes contact with power lines, it can damage electric lines and equipment, and cause power outages. In some cases, it could even cause an electrical surge impacting nearby homes.”

Customers experience outages every year because of mylar balloons, according to Eversource. For safety purposes, the company asks residents to: make sure balloons are secured and can’t fly away; never release mylar balloons outside; keep all balloons away from power lines; never use metallic ribbon with mylar balloons; never tie mylar balloons to yourself or a child; and always deflate mylar balloons completely and dispose of them properly.

If a mylar balloon gets tangled in electric lines, do not attempt to retrieve it; instead, call Eversource at 1-800-286-2000 to report the problem.