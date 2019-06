The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 7 through June 13.

19 Stirrup Place: Mary C. Makowka to Christopher Frost, $360,000.

48 Village Walk: Luke and Laurel Dolan Milbury to Jennifer A. Bonavita, $228,000.

31 Woodland Place: Andrea L. Plotkin and Franklin Wong, Jr. to Steven and Alyssa Petrie, $1,200,000.