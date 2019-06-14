Do-it-yourself public relations in Wilton

How do small business owners build relationships with journalists to share their stories with the world?

Answer: Do-It-yourself public relations.

PR specialist Tom Martin will share his insights at a seminar on Wednesday, June 19 at the Wilton Library.

Martin began his television news career in Washington DC for CBS News covering the White House and Congress. Over the years, he has produced hundreds of stories for Diane Sawyer, Jane Pauley, the late Charles Kuralt and others. Currently, Tom provides PR support to business owners, authors, entrepreneurs, and non-profits helping them connect with the widest possible audience.

Tom will offer a crash course where he will share secrets and strategies including: creating an effective and engaging pitch or press release, how to leverage interviews with local television, radio and publications to reach a national audience, how to make each interview or article a ‘stepping stone’ towards engaging new customers and clients, and how to make the most of a five-minute television or radio interview.

Registration is required. No charge. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by Fairfield County SCORE, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.