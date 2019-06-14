Sesto wins award for Norwalk River Valley Trail

Pat Sesto, president of the Norwalk River Valley Trail Board of Directors, has received the CT Greenways Council Volunteer Award. Sesto was among eight individuals, and two non-profit organizations commended on May 31 for significant contributions to the promotion, development and enhancement of greenways — linear open space in Connecticut — at a ceremony at Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.

“I accept this volunteer award on behalf of the all the volunteers in Norwalk, Wilton, Redding, Ridgefield and Danbury who have worked so diligently over the last 10 years to realize the vision of the Norwalk River Valley Trail,” Sesto said. “We’ve made remarkable progress because of their tremendous efforts.”

Sesto was Wilton’s environmental affairs director before moving on to a similar position in Greenwich. While here, she was instrumental in initiating the Wilton Loop portion of the trail.

“Trails are community builders. They act like a new ‘town green’ as a meeting place,” said Bruce Donald, council chair and tri-state coordinator for the East Coast Greenway Alliance. “Even more so as a beloved amenity that evokes pride of place, attracting people from far and wide to a trail-town. As more and more trails are completed, their contribution to the vibrancy of Connecticut cannot be questioned.”

The vision of the nonprofit Norwalk River Valley Trail is to build, beautify and maintain a 30-mile, 10-foot wide, multi-use trail from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, and terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury.

Information: nrvt-trail.org.