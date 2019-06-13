Wilton seniors step out with walking club

Ellen and Jim Kapustka have hiked all over the U.S., Europe, Central America and even the frigid Arctic. So who else is better to lead Stay at Home in Wilton’s walking club?

Each month, the couple takes people on a low-key walk somewhere interesting in the Wilton area. Their next walk is Friday, June 14, at Schenck’s Island, followed by an optional lunch at Cactus Rose.

Recently celebrating its ninth anniversary, Stay at Home in Wilton (SAHW) is a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting Wilton seniors who choose to “age in place.”

Services provided to members include transportation, light household repairs, access to reputable vendors, informative seminars, regular social activities, and calls in the event of a town emergency.

The walking club offers seniors the opportunity to explore area parks, preserves and natural surroundings such as the Norwalk River Valley Trail and Weir Farm, in the company of others.

The walks are easygoing and provide a gentle workout. Faster and slower walkers of all levels are accommodated. The walks are followed by an optional lunch at local eateries where members can chat and socialize.

Ellen and Jim enjoying traveling and taking hikes and walks wherever they visit. As leaders of the walking club they like to spend time with others along scenic trails in Wilton. The club’s walks are often accompanied by naturalists and other guides who provide stories and information about birds, plants and other interesting things along the way.

“The walking club is a way to get people out who may not be interested in getting out alone. This is a congenial group and it makes it more fun and interesting to walk with people your age,” Ellen said.

Ellen and Jim are both active on Stay at Home’s board of directors. Jim is a retired CPA and global controller for Marsh & McLennan Companies, and is also treasurer of the nonprofit. He periodically gives talks to members about taxes and finance.

The couple are co-chairs of Stay at Home’s Friendly Visitor Program which offers companionship to those who may be homebound.

Following the walk on June 14, Ellen said the club is going to take a break for a couple of months in order “to skip the heat,” but will resume again in September.

Stay at Home is holding its annual barbecue this summer, where it hopes to welcome potential new members.

Membership is $360 per year for an individual and $480 per couple. Scholarships are available. The group receives no money from the town, although a number of local businesses have sponsored various events.

For more information, visit stayathomeinwilton.org. To register for programs, call 203-762-2600.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com