Dejana helps Wilton finish eighth at state meet

With Shelby Dejana leading the way, the Wilton High girls outdoor track and field team earned a top-10 finish at the recent Class L state championship meet.

The Warriors had 36 points to finish eighth overall among the 23 teams that scored points on May 30 at Middletown High School.

Windsor won the Class L girls title with 130 points. Hall (129) was a close second, and Conard (58) a distant third.

Dejana contributed 10 of Wilton’s points by winning the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.84 seconds. Analy Alabre of Windsor was second with a time of 15.97.

Dejana supplied six more points with a third-place finish (12.57) in the 100-meter dash. Teammate Claudia Nanez was fourth (12.75), giving Wilton another five points.

Annie Rava cleared 9’6” to finish third in the pole vault for Wilton, and Andreen Reid had a career-best leap of 16’9.25” to place fourth in the long jump.

Nanez added two more points with a seventh-place finish (26.62) in the 200-meter dash.

Wilton’s final two points came from the 4×800-meter relay team of Emily Welch, Peyton Gildersleeve, Emily Mrakovic, and Patricia Dineen, which finished seventh in a time of 10:05.68.

The Wilton boys team scored in two events to finish with four points and tie Hartford Public and Fairfield Warde for 22nd place at the Class L meet.

Wooder Thoby accounted for three of Wilton’s points by placing sixth (19’8.25”) in the long jump.

Jack Myers added the final Wilton point with an eighth-place finish (22.75) in the 200-meter dash.

Hall won the Class L boys championship with 96 points. Amity was second with 67 points and Bristol Central third with 60 points.

Notes: Neither Wilton team scored points at the State Open championships, which took place last Monday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Dejana came close, finishing ninth in both the 100-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles at the girls State Open. The top-eight finishers in each event scored points.

Danbury won the girls State Open title with 58 points, and Bloomfield claimed the boys State Open championship with 108 points.