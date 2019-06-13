Wilton Library Lines — nature, campfire stories, author visit

Reading and nature

Kids entering grades K through 5 can sign up for the library’s summer reading program, Read S’More @ Wilton Library. The program features stories and activities that focus on nature and the great outdoors.

Drop-in story times, drop-in activities, large-group enrichment, entertainment programs and animal visits are some of the events planned through Aug. 16. Beginning June 17, children may register on Wandoo Reader, an online reading log to keep track of their reading anywhere they go as long as they have an Internet connection. By reading, logging, and completing challenges, kids will be eligible for benchmark prizes throughout the summer and they will be collecting cool beads to represent how far they go in their reading adventures.

The summer reading program is supported by Kim and Mike Healy, with STEAM programs made possible by the Amadeo family. Additional reading prizes are sponsored by the Beardsley Zoo, Sky Zone, Subway and Toy Chest. The reading portion of the program runs from June 17-Aug. 30.

For details, call the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336.

Teens expanding their minds

The teen summer reading program, Expand Your Mind…Read, Discover & Explore, kicks off on Monday, June 17 and runs through Aug. 18 for kids entering grades 6 through 12. Registration takes place online through Wandoo Reader which allows everyone to track their reading anywhere they go.

Age-appropriate reading of any fiction, nonfiction, biography and Manga, makes students eligible for gift certificates in the weekly drawing. There is even a chance to win a $100 Wilton Chamber gift card at the end of the summer. The John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund sponsors the teen summer reading program. A summer’s worth of programming begins the week of July 8. For details, see the library’s website or call Teen Services at 203-762-6342.

Summer reading kick off

Two age-appropriate programs launch the children’s summer reading program on Monday, June 17.

Campfire S’Mores, crafts and storytelling for grades 3 and up, takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. Kids will hear scary stories, create crafts and eat treats. The same program for kids in grades 1 and up will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Spooky campfire stories will be told at this gathering, along with making crafts and sampling treats.

Registration is not required for either program. Caregivers are urged to make sure the correct time is selected based on the child’s grade since the older kids will be hearing scarier stories.

Babysitting safety

A two-day Red Cross Babysitting Training Workshop takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. This workshop is for students ages 11-15 and is conducted by a certified Red Cross Babysitter Trainer. Upon completion of the course, students will receive a Red Cross Babysitting certificate.

Cost, at $70, includes the course text, first aid pack, LED flashlight, and drawstring bag. Payment is due before class. To register, call 203-762-6342. Once placed on the list, the library needs to receive a $70 check made out to Wilton Library to hold the spot.

D-I-Y PR

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present Do-It-Yourself Public Relations, on Wednesday, June 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar will examine how small business owners can build relationships with journalists and share their stories with the world.

Speaker Tom Martin began his television news career in Washington, D.C., for CBS News covering the White House and Congress. Over the years he has produced hundreds of stories for Diane Sawyer, Jane Pauley, the late Charles Kuralt and others. Currently, Tom provides PR support to business owners, authors, entrepreneurs, and non-profits helping them connect with the widest possible audience.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Author of Sanibel Island mysteries

Wilton author Jennifer Schiff discusses the latest novel in her Sanibel Island Mystery series on Thursday, June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This is one day before National Seashell Day so it is quite fitting to hear from this author as she talks about her fourth book in the series, Bye Bye Birdy, set in the lovely but apparently dangerous beach community. Who knew that treachery could exist in such idyllic surroundings of sand, surf and seashells?

Jennifer L. Schiff is the bestselling author of the Sanibel Island Mystery series. A cat lover, bird watcher, shell collector, and avid cozy mystery reader, she and her husband and two cats divide their time between Wilton, Connecticut, and Sanibel Island, Florida.

For details see the library’s registration link. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Registration is recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the author; cash only.

A story and a dog

Children of all ages can enjoy Mutt-i-grees Story Time and Dog Safety, on Thursday, June 20, from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Thanks to Dod March from Stepping Stones Museum, children will learn about social-emotional skills such as compassion, empathy and teamwork. Kids will hear a story and then meet a real dog in which these important skills will apply. This is a drop-in story time.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.