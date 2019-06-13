Wilton senior news — Traveling the world

Around the World with April and Lia

April Rodriguez, R.N., TravelHealth nurse at RVNA (Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association) and Lia Levitt, traveler extraordinaire will give an overview of exotic destinations, plus the health precautions and immunizations you need to keep your travels safe and sound Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m.

Bagels and refreshments will be served.

For reservations, call Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, June 14: 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi, Around the World with April and Lia; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday June 17: 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:45, Strength Training with Stephanie.

Tuesday, June 18: 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, June 19: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 20, 10, Yoga with Denise; 11:10, Seated Exercise; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.