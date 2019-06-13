Wilton Bulletin Board — Tea party, poetry, DIY public relations

Thursday, June 13

Mad Hatter Tea Party, 2:30-4, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in first through fifth grade may wear their party clothes and a hat and join in lawn games and a tea party. $15/members, $25/non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Friday, June 14

Wilton League of Women Voters Spring Luncheon, 11:15 a.m., Marly’s Restaurant, 101 Old Ridgefield Road. Guest speakers: state Insurance Commissioner Andy Mais and Gerard O’Sullivan, Director, Consumer Affairs, CT Insurance Department. Lunch is at noon, speaker at 12:30. Information: 203-762-9678.

Saturday, June 15

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 17

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, June 19

Do-It-Yourself Public Relations, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Small business owners can learn how to build relationships with journalists and share their stories with a wide audience. Speaker is public relations professional Tom Martin. Presented by SCORE of Fairfield County, the library and Wilton Chamber of Commerce. The Bulletin is media sponsor. Free, registration required: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call 203-831-0065.

Thursday, June 20

Mutt-i-grees Story Time and Dog Safety, 1:30-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Dod March of Stepping Stones Museum for Children teaches children social-emotional skills such as compassion, empathy and teamwork as they meet a real dog. Drop in. Call 203-762-6336 for details.

Health Seminar, 5:30 p.m., The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road. David Ogilvy from AA Hearing in Stamford will give a talk on The Aging Ear. Free. Dinner at 5:30, presentation at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by June 17: 203-761-1191 or crose@thegreensatcannondale.com.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. National Seashell Day is June 21 and Wilton author Jennifer Schiff discusses the latest in her Sanibel Island mystery series, Bye Bye Birdy. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 24

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Roy Money displays his work on the natural environment. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 25

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

State Senator Will Haskell Speaks at the Senior Center, 3-5 p.m., 180 School Road. Hear what the senator is doing for seniors in Connecticut. Q & A will follow. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Please provide phone or email when registering. In the event the senator is called away registrants will be notified. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Thursday, June 27

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Over Easy performs 60s harmonies and sounds of the British invasion. Refreshments. Free.