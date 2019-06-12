Intruder breaks into Wilton house but takes nothing

Police are investigating a break-in at a home on Powder Horn Hill Road from which it appears nothing was taken.

Police arrived at the home at approximately 9 p.m. on June 7 after receiving a report from a neighbor that lights were on inside when they should not have been.

According to the police report, the responding officer found broken glass in the sliding patio door, a broken basement window, and broken glass in the front door. It is believed the intruder entered the home was through the front door, which was found ajar.

Rocks were found on the floor inside near the front door and also near the broken patio door.

The Bulletin asked police if they had any idea of why someone would break into a home and take nothing, and if it was possible the officer or someone else scared off the intruder. Lt. Robert Kluk responded, “since it is still under investigation I can only tell you that those are all questions we are looking into.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton police at 203-834-6260 and speak with Officer Brodzinski.