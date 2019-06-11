Wilton Farmers’ Market opens

The Wilton Farmers’ Market opened for the season on June 5, on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, the market will be open every Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 23.

In addition to traditional farmers’ market vendors, Wilton’s market also features craftspeople, skincare products, and food trucks. There is a mix of returning vendors and new products.

This year’s lineup includes:

Ambler Farm

Angie’s Cocinita

Athletic Brewing Company

Basic Naturals

Beldotti Bakery

Blue Lotus Bracelets

Bubble and Brew

Cross Culture Kombucha

Espalier Natural Botanics

Gazy Brothers Farm

Jeff’s BBQ

Om Champagne Tea

Park City Honey

PopCentric Gourmet Popsicles

Prospector Theater Gourmet Popcorn

TJ’s Cookies

The Well

Veronica’s Garden

Wildtree

For more information visit wiltonchamber.com.