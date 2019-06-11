Wilton Farmers’ Market opens

The Wilton Farmers’ Market opened for the season on June 5, on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, the market will be open every Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 23.
In addition to traditional farmers’ market vendors, Wilton’s market also features craftspeople, skincare products, and food trucks. There is a mix of returning vendors and new products.
This year’s lineup includes:
Ambler Farm
Angie’s Cocinita
Athletic Brewing Company
Basic Naturals
Beldotti Bakery
Blue Lotus Bracelets
Bubble and Brew
Cross Culture Kombucha
Espalier Natural Botanics
Gazy Brothers Farm
Jeff’s BBQ
Om Champagne Tea
Park City Honey
PopCentric Gourmet Popsicles
Prospector Theater Gourmet Popcorn
TJ’s Cookies
The Well
Veronica’s Garden
Wildtree
For more information visit wiltonchamber.com.