This Weekend: Concerts, comedy and more

Jeff Leblanc

Jeff Leblanc will perform with Joe Beleznay on June 14 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $30-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Victor Manuelle

Victor Manuelle will perform on June 14 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $54-$99. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow will perform on June 14 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $72.50-$125. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Barnum Sails the Sound

Barnum Sails the Sound on the Bridgeport Port Jefferson Ferry on June 15 at 5 p.m., 1 Ferry Access Road, Stratford. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Alice in Wonderland

The Ridgefield School of Dance presents their spring show on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. and June 16 at 1 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. The students will perform Alice In Wonderland, Act III of The Sleeping Beauty Ballet and High Gear, a presentation by the jazz department. Tickets are $15-$23. For more information, visit theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Disco Fever

The Saturday Night Fever Benefit is on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Todd Snider

Todd Snider will perform on June 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brothers of the Road

Brothers of the Road will perform on June 15 at 8 p.m. at The Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Drive, South Salem, N.Y., as part of the New Heights Summer Music Series. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Al Di Meola

Guitarist Al Di Meola will perform on June 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50-$100. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s

The Orchestra of St. Luke’s will perform on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Venetian Theater, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., Tickets are $46-$250. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Antony & Cleopatra

Antony & Cleopatra will be screened on June 16 at noon at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams will be screened on June 16 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hot Jazz Age Frolic

Hot Jazz Age Frolic is on June 16 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Gala Tent, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $10-$85. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

African Children’s Choir

The African Children’s Choir concert is on June 16 at 6 p.m. at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.

James Hunter Six

The James Hunter Six will perform on June 16 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.