Binge and Repeat: ‘Good Omens’ is absurdly divine

Armageddon is coming and the only force that can prevent the end of the world is the unlikely friendship between an angel and a demon. Amazon’s new series “Good Omens” is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book, “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.”

When Crowley learns of the Antichrist’s birth, he obeys Hell’s demands for him to transport the infant Antichrist to the hospital, he also contacts his angelic pal Aziraphale and informs him that the countdown is on for the end of the world. The demon and angel who have been pals on Earth since the days of the Garden of Eden decide that they’re too fond of their current lives among humans to want it all to end. The two plot together to influence the Antichrist to ensure that Armageddon doesn’t come to fruition, bringing about a war between the angels and demons. Of course, their plans go awry and the world finds itself with an 11-year-old Antichrist ready to wreak havoc with only an angel, a demon, a witch and a book of prophecies and a couple of witch hunters to prevent the end of days.

The series is a dark comedy that rotates around the centuries of (at times) begrudging friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Michael Sheen plays the morally gray angel Aziraphale, who really only wants to spend his time with his books and sampling different cuisines. David Tennant is Crowley, a demon who appears to regret following Lucifer, who feels his only true crime was questioning God’s actions. Both Sheen and Tennant shine in their roles, crackling with chemistry and humor as the end of the world looms over their heads. Sam Taylor Buck plays the role of the Adam, the child Antichrist with a mischievous charm. Adria Arjona plays Anathema Device, a witch who was raised to stop the Antichrist, who finds herself to be rather overwhelmed by the task at hand.

“Good Omens” has one season available on Amazon. Audiences might also enjoy watching Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” which follows a pair of women who become friends through a grief support group, with one woman holding onto a dark secret.