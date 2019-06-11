Wilton police arrest man for cashing stolen checks

A New Jersey man was arrested by Wilton police in connection with a report of checks stolen in Wilton and used fraudulently in New Jersey. The original complaint was made by a Wilton resident in July 2018.

Wilton police issued an arrest warrant for Mekai Jones, 21, of Hackensack, N.J., who was taken into custody and was being held at Bergen County Correctional. On June 2, he was brought to Wilton police headquarters, where he was charged with forgery third degree, conspiracy to commit forgery in the third degree, larceny in the first degree, and attempted larceny in the first degree.

This is the second arrest made in this case. According to police, those arrested were seen on video cashing the checks and were identified by the bank.

Jones’s bail was set at $75,000 and his court date was June 5.