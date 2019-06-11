Fireworks and concerts: Lots to do in Wilton this summer

The town of Wilton has announced its 2019 Summer Happenings, featuring activities for adults, kids, and families.

Among the offerings are two summer concert series as well as the town’s annual July 4 celebration with food, music, and fireworks.

Wilton Farmers Market

Wednesdays through Oct. 23

Noon to 5, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road

Wilton Library Concert Series

Thursdays, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25

5 to 6:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road

Free concerts and refreshments.

Wilton July 4 Celebration

Thursday, July 4

Wilton High School Complex (WHS)

8:30 a.m., Freedom Run Road Race, High School Track

Noon, Democrats vs. Republicans Softball Game, Varsity Softball Field

5 p.m: Live DJ, Food Trucks, WHS Complex

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks, WHS Complex

The Parks and Recreation Department will be selling July 4 Patron Parking Passes through July 3. Parking passes may be obtained by visiting the Parks and Recreation Office at 180 School Road, Wilton. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.

Passes may also be obtained by completing and returning the form in the Parks and Recreation Spring/Summer Brochure which can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department page of the town website. Passes will be mailed to you. Parking passes for remote parking locations will also be available the evening of the event at $20 per vehicle. All proceeds offset cost of the evening’s events.

In the event of rain, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203-454-5188 for event status. Rain date for the event is July 5.

Wilton Summer Concert Series

Sundays, July 14 through Aug. 4

5 to 7 p.m., Schenck’s Island/Chess Park (July 14, July 21)

5 to 7 p.m., Merwin Meadows (July 28, Aug. 4)

Wilton Street Fair/Sidewalk Sale

Saturday, July 20

10 to 4 p.m., Wilton Town Green, Old Ridgefield Road

Sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce

Wilton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, Aug. 17

11 to 7 p.m., Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road

Trackside Teen Center’s second annual Food Truck Festival features food, live music, craft sale and kids entertainment.

The 2019 Summer Happenings flyer also features the ‘Guide to Recycling–What’s In, What’s Out.’ The State of Connecticut now has a universal list of what belongs in your recycling bin and what doesn’t. To learn more, go to RecycleCT.com. The flyer will be distributed in upcoming town of Wilton property tax bills and will be featured on the town website.